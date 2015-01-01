SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berryessa CM, Sierra-Arevalo M, Semenza DC. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-022-09517-x

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines how characteristics of victims and types of incidents described in a media account of gun violence affect public support for three categories of policies that regulate firearms.


Language: en

Keywords

Experiment; Firearm policy; Gun violence; Public attitudes; Victims

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print