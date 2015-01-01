Abstract

Access to support systems is crucial for providing immediate assistance and treatment to children to counteract the long-term detrimental effects of various forms of violence. This study examines how adversity such as victimization of violence and self-injury behaviors among young people with their individual resilience is related to their access to support systems. The data used in our analysis are from two national youth surveys carried out in Norway in 2007 and 2015. We ask: To what degree do young people with experiences of violence gain access to support systems such as child welfare services, mental health services for children and youth, and pedagogical psychology services? Our results show that although not all young people who need help have gained access to support systems, victimization of violence and self-injury behavior significantly increase the likelihood of accessing these support systems. Our results also reveal a persistent effect of young people’s home socio-economic background on their unequal access to system support. More future research is needed on the subtle mechanisms and social–emotional implications of individual accessing system support from the macro-societal level and meso-system/family level.

