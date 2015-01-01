Abstract

Two separate cases of crime involving the deaths of First Nation children in Aboriginal communities in Canada were examined for this paper. Online news articles of the 2005 death of Phoenix Sinclair and the 2013 death of Lee Bonneau were analyzed using framing theory. Several thematic patterns framing First Nation crime were discernable, including the dangerousness of reserve life, the inadequacy of child foster homes and the child welfare system, the under-valuing of Aboriginal bodies, and the exploiting of the (welfare) system by Aboriginal peoples. The explanation for why negative stereotypes of Aboriginal people are utilized in the media arguably stems from a history of discrimination and colonialization. Negative framing of Aboriginal people in the media may be destructive. Suggestions for how media could discuss Aboriginal communities are examined.

