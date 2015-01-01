SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Helfers RC, Reynolds PD. J. Crim. Justice Pop. Cult. 2022; 22(1): 20-38.

(Copyright © 2022, University at Albany, School of Criminal Justice)

Recently, there has been concern that police officers are at higher risk of victimization from targeted physical attacks, verbal affronts, racial accusations, and false allegations since the tragic 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri (USA). This study surveyed police officers in a southern state (USA) and used OLS regression to examine the association between anti-police sentiment, along with perceived organizational support on officers' fear of on-duty victimization and their perceptions of the likelihood of being victimized while on-duty.

FINDINGS support that anti-police sentiment and perceived organizational support are both antecedents of police fear of victimization and their perceived likelihood of victimization.


