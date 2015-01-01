|
Citation
Hancock KP, Garland TS, Policastro C, Bray B, Kennedy K, Miller B. J. Crim. Justice Pop. Cult. 2021; 21(1): 81-103.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, University at Albany, School of Criminal Justice)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Prior research has examined intimate partner violence (IPV) in popular culture; however, little attention has been given to the presence of domestic violence myths in modern music. By utilizing a purposive sample taken from diverse music genres, this research employs content analysis to examine the prevalence of IPV and myths used to justify such portrayals through modern music.
Language: en