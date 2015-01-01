SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hancock KP, Garland TS, Policastro C, Bray B, Kennedy K, Miller B. J. Crim. Justice Pop. Cult. 2021; 21(1): 81-103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, University at Albany, School of Criminal Justice)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Prior research has examined intimate partner violence (IPV) in popular culture; however, little attention has been given to the presence of domestic violence myths in modern music. By utilizing a purposive sample taken from diverse music genres, this research employs content analysis to examine the prevalence of IPV and myths used to justify such portrayals through modern music.

FINDINGS indicate that IPV is reinforced through myths within modern music. The impacts of the acceptance and reinforcement of IPV myths are discussed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print