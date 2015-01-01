Abstract

Prior research has examined intimate partner violence (IPV) in popular culture; however, little attention has been given to the presence of domestic violence myths in modern music. By utilizing a purposive sample taken from diverse music genres, this research employs content analysis to examine the prevalence of IPV and myths used to justify such portrayals through modern music.



FINDINGS indicate that IPV is reinforced through myths within modern music. The impacts of the acceptance and reinforcement of IPV myths are discussed.

en