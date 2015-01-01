|
Wellman A, Meitl MB, Kinkade P. J. Crim. Justice Pop. Cult. 2021; 21(1): 128-146.
(Copyright © 2021, University at Albany, School of Criminal Justice)
Popular culture has often referenced formulaic ways to predict a character's fate in slasher films. The cliché rules have noted only virgins live, black characters die first, and drinking and drugs nearly guarantee your death, but to what extent do characters' basic demographics and portrayal determine whether a character lives or dies? A content analysis of forty-eight of the most influential slasher films from the 1960s - 2010s was conducted to measure factors related to character mortality. From these films, gender, race, sexualization (measured via specific acts and total sexualization), strength, and flaws were coded for 504 non killer characters.
