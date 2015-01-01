SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Warren-Gordon K, James S, Jones J. J. Crim. Justice Pop. Cult. 2020; 20(1): 59-71.

(Copyright © 2020, University at Albany, School of Criminal Justice)

unavailable

unavailable

In this paper, we analyze seven-years of hate crime newspaper articles from seven newspapers. We explore the extent to which newspapers chose to report hate crimes and how they frame crimes of hates. The analysis is informed by social construction of claims-making and utilizes a content analysis approach. The central argument is that the portrayal of hate crimes may have an impact on public perceptions, values, attitudes, and behaviors in the short and long-term regarding crimes of hate.

FINDINGS suggest that newspaper reporting of hate crimes is sporadic with certain types of hate crimes receiving more newspaper coverage than others when compared to the number of hate crimes reported to the police.


