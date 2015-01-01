Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recurrent falls are a concerning problem in the elderly. Elderly people aged > 65 years who are prone to fall often require medical treatment for severe fall-related injuries, which is associated with a substantial financial burden. Therefore, this study aimed to identify factors related to recurrent falls in the community-dwelling young-old (65-74 years old) and old-old (≥ 75 years) in South Korea.



METHODS: This study used a cross-sectional, correlation design. Data from the 2017 National Survey of Older Koreans were used, and 5,838 young-old and 4,205 old-old elderly people were included in the analysis. The questionnaire included general characteristics, fall experience, physical status, mental status, and presence of chronic diseases. The data were analyzed using the chi-square test, one-way analysis of variance, and logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: In the young-old elderly people, limitations in activities of daily living (p < .001), use of visual aids (p = .002), cognitive function (p < .001), presence of suicidal ideations (p = .005), number of chronic diseases (p < .001), and number of prescribed medications used (p = .006) associated with fall recurrence. In the old-old elderly people, having a spouse (p = .034), being a beneficiary of the National Basic Livelihood Security System (p = .025), less exercise (p = .003), limitations in activities of daily living (p < .001), visual aid use (p = .002), presence of suicidal ideations (p = .015), number of chronic diseases (p < .001), and presence of Parkinson's disease (p < .001) associated with fall recurrence.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified differences in factors related to fall recurrence between the young-old and old-old elderly. The results of this study indicate that it is necessary to implement an intervention program to prevent fall recurrence by age group in consideration of the risk factors for fall recurrence in each elderly people group.

