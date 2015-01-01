Abstract

Crimes involving air guns have declined over the last 16 years in England and Wales; however, still represent a significant occurrence, with 3,028 crimes involving air guns reported in 2019 (just under one-third of all firearm crime). We aim to present points regarding air gun injuries and their wider relevance to the dental profession which have not been covered in previous publications.This article covers air gun licensing in the UK and the relevant safeguarding issues, as well as optimal imaging of suspected retained pellets in the head and neck.Whilst there are numerous case reports of retained air gun pellets found in various regions of the head and neck, only a handful of papers discuss the issues in leaving retained pellets or a surgical approach to removal of these pellets. This article summarises the current approaches and provides a suggested protocol for the management of pellets in the head and neck, as well as highlighting the need for further development in this field.Air gun pellets as retained foreign bodies may be identified on routine examination of the head and neck, both in general dental practice and in oral and maxillofacial surgery departments. This article acts as an overview and guide for dental professionals to gain a wider understanding of these injuries and their management.

Language: en