Abstract

On December 29, 1916, a certain prince named Felix Yusupov, conspiring with Vladimir Purishkevich and Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich, laid out their trap for Rasputin. They invited him to a get-together where he was offered to have cakes and wine, in reality all poisoned with cyanide; however, the story says that Rasputin seemed to survive the heavy dose of the poison. (1) Although books have been written and films have been produced about Rasputin, one of the mysteries associated with his life is his survival of cyanide poisoning. Assuming that the powder administered to Rasputin was truly cyanide, a few hypothetical explanations have been given; however, the way of investigation is still open. This Letter to the Editor combines chemistry with a rarely mentioned historical fact about Rasputin's life to give a new explanation for Rasputin's survival of cyanide poisoning...

Language: en