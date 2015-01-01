Abstract

Physical, emotional, and sexual abuse and various forms of neglect of children have been encountered more frequently by healthcare providers, particularly physicians. However, mismanagement of child abuse and neglect (CAN) due to a lack of awareness of it can lead to substantial and serious consequences. This study primarily aimed to evaluate the awareness of CAN among medical students and compare it between preclinical and clinical males and females in Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. A cross-sectional study using a self-reported-based questionnaire was carried out to study child abuse and neglect awareness and compare preclinical and clinical male versus female medical students during the first semester in 2021/2022. The majority of the participants were aware of CAN (90.6%), agreed that CAN exists locally (96.6%), believed that CAN is important in the medical field (96.3%), and expressed the important role of physicians in participating in the management of CAN (84.3%). Some students did not know about the legislation of CAN in Saudi Arabia (15%). The results show a lack of exposure to real CAN cases (80.3%) and the need for more formal education (70.3%). In general, the students were comparable, but there were significant differences showing more awareness in female students compared to males and, similarly, more awareness in clinical-year students. Both clinical and preclinical medical students were aware of CAN, with some concerns regarding their competency in dealing with CAN. CAN should be given more weight in the medical school curriculum.

Language: en