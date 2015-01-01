|
Fuchs JR, Gibly RF, Erickson CB, Thomas SM, Hadley Miller N, Payne KA. Children (Basel) 2022; 9(6): 914.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35740851
BACKGROUND: Pediatric long-bone physeal fractures can lead to growth deformities. Previous studies have reported that physeal fractures make up 18-30% of total fractures. This study aimed to characterize physeal fractures with respect to sex, age, anatomic location, and Salter-Harris (SH) classification from a current multicenter national database.
trauma; fracture; long-bone fractures in children; physeal; physis