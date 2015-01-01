Abstract

Several genes are involved in sport performance, especially in injuries incidence. The aim of this study was to investigate the association of ACE, ACTN3, COL1A1, and MCT1 genotypes and injuries in rugby players in order to find a genotype/phenotype correlation and provide useful information improving athletic performance. One-hundred male professional and semiprofessional rugby players were selected. Analysis was performed genotyping the genes ACE, ACTN3, COL1A1, and MCT1 as candidate gene of interest involved in athletic performance. A control group of non-athletic Italian male participants was analyzed to compare the results. We found statistical significance of MCT1 rs1049434 AA for total injuries (χ(2) = 0.115; p = 0.003) and bone injuries (χ(2) = 0.603; p = 0.007) in the rugby athlete population. No statistical significance was found between injury incidence and ACE, ACTN3, COL1A1 genotypes. The MCT1 AA genotype is associated with the incidence of total and bone injuries in the rugby player population. Although environmental factors such as lifestyle, diet, training, and stress can influence athletic performance, our data demonstrated the importance of genetic study in sport aimed at developing personalized training and achieving the best possible athletic excellence.

