Abstract

Severe acquired brain injury (SABI) is among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Patients following SABI may develop motor, sensory and cognitive disorders, alone or in combination. This review aims to point out the most used scales to assess motor function in SABI patients, also attempting to give some indications on their applicability in clinical practice. Studies were identified by searching on PubMed, Web of Science, PeDro and Cochrane databases between January and March 2022. We found that motor assessment tools are currently used by researchers/clinicians either in the acute/post-acute phase (for prognosis and rehabilitation purposes) or in the chronic phase (when functional items may also be considered). Moreover, specific scales exist only for patients with disorders of consciousness, whereas regarding motor function, SABI is mainly assessed by adapting the tools commonly used for stroke. Although some doubts remain about the validity of some of these assessment tools in SABI, to investigate motor outcomes is fundamental to establish a correct prognosis and plan a tailored rehabilitation training in these very frail and vulnerable patients.

Language: en