Abstract

Fear of falling (FOF), a common phenomenon among older adults, may result in adverse health consequences. The strength of the association between FOF and physical function among older adults has not been well compared in previous studies. Therefore, a cross-sectional study was performed on 105 older adults to determine and compare the strength of the association between FOF and seven common physical function measures. After controlling for age, logistic regression models were fitted for each physical function measure. According to odds ratios, the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Short Physical Performance Battery, gait speed, and Timed Up & Go Test were associated with the identification of FOF. Based on a c-statistic value of 0.76, the BBS, a common and quick assessment of functional balance tasks, was found to be able to distinguish between fearful and non-fearful older adults. Interventions targeted to improve lower-extremity physical functions, especially functional balance ability, may help prevent or delay the adverse consequences of FOF.

Language: en