Citation
Gilmore W, Symons M, Liang W, Graham K, Kypri K, Miller P, Chikritzhs T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7026.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35742275
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Associations between bar trading hours, a government lever for controlling alcohol availability, nightlife-goer intoxication levels and their likelihood of alcohol use disorder (AUD) have not been explored. We investigated whether: (i) participant AUD was associated with blood alcohol concentration (BAC); and, (ii) any association between AUD and BAC was moderated by participant preferred bar (i.e., venue spent most time at) closing time. DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional observational study using a sample of nightlife-goers who went out drinking in Perth, Western Australia, on weekends in 2015-16. Participants who reported alcohol use that night and spent most time in a bar (n = 667) completed street intercept surveys including AUDIT-C (n = 459) and provided a breath sample to estimate BAC (n = 651). We used gender-specific multinomial logistic regression models to explore associations between participant AUDIT-C score (1-4, lower risk; 5-7, hazardous; 8-12, active AUD), preferred bar type (standard vs. late closing time based on absence or presence of an extended trading permit) and BAC (male: 0-0.049, 0.05-0.099, ≥0.1 g/100 mL; female: 0-0.049, 0.05-0.079, ≥0.08 g/100 mL).
Language: en
Keywords
BAC; blood alcohol concentration; trading hours; alcohol policy; alcohol use disorders; AUDIT-C; bars; closing times; nightlife-goers; on-trade licensed outlets