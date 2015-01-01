|
Citation
Liu H, Xu J, Zhang X, Gao C, Sun R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7063.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35742312
Abstract
The aim of this study was to quantify the effect of radius over horizontal curve sections on driving workload (DW). Twenty-five participants participated in the driving simulation experiments and completed five driving scenes. The NASA-TLX scale was used to measure the mental demand, physical demand, and temporal demand in various scenes, which were applied to assess subjective workload (SW).
Language: en
Keywords
traffic safety; driving workload; ECG indexes; horizontal curve section; human model of information processing; NASA-TLX scale