|
Citation
|
Beksinska A, Nyariki E, Kabuti R, Kungu M, Babu H, Shah P, Champions TMFS, Nyabuto C, Okumu M, Mahero A, Ngurukiri P, Jama Z, Irungu E, Adhiambo W, Muthoga P, Kaul R, Seeley J, Weiss HA, Kimani J, Beattie TS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7294.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35742558
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Female Sex Workers (FSWs) are at high risk of harmful alcohol and other drug use. We use quantitative data to describe the prevalence of alcohol and other drug use and identify associated occupational and socio-economic risk factors, and aim to elucidate patterns of alcohol and drug use through information drawn from qualitative data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; cannabis; drugs; qualitative methods; quantitative methods; amphetamines; female sex workers; harmful alcohol use; harmful substance use; Kenya