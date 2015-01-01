SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim YB, Lee SH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19127334

PMID

35742581

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite a relatively large number of studies exploring late-life loneliness, few studies have compared gender differences in the correlates of loneliness of older adults. Thus, we examined the gender differences in correlates of loneliness among community-dwelling older adults.

METHODS: This study was a secondary analysis of data from a parent study conducted among community-dwelling Koreans 65 years of age or older. Loneliness was measured by the 20-item Revised University of California Los Angeles Loneliness Scale. As potential correlates, demographic, health-related, and social variables were included. Multivariate hierarchical regression analyses were performed separately by gender.

RESULTS: Men were more likely to be lonely than women, after controlling for demographic, health-related, and social variables. A social network of family ties and being married were found to be inversely correlated with loneliness in men but not in women. A social network of friendship ties and participation in a variety of community activities were inversely correlated with loneliness in both men and women.

CONCLUSIONS: A social network of family ties and being married may help reduce late-life loneliness, particularly among men. This study highlights the importance of considering gender differences in the design of strategies for preventing and alleviating late-life loneliness.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; loneliness; social network; Korea

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print