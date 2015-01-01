Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite a relatively large number of studies exploring late-life loneliness, few studies have compared gender differences in the correlates of loneliness of older adults. Thus, we examined the gender differences in correlates of loneliness among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This study was a secondary analysis of data from a parent study conducted among community-dwelling Koreans 65 years of age or older. Loneliness was measured by the 20-item Revised University of California Los Angeles Loneliness Scale. As potential correlates, demographic, health-related, and social variables were included. Multivariate hierarchical regression analyses were performed separately by gender.



RESULTS: Men were more likely to be lonely than women, after controlling for demographic, health-related, and social variables. A social network of family ties and being married were found to be inversely correlated with loneliness in men but not in women. A social network of friendship ties and participation in a variety of community activities were inversely correlated with loneliness in both men and women.



CONCLUSIONS: A social network of family ties and being married may help reduce late-life loneliness, particularly among men. This study highlights the importance of considering gender differences in the design of strategies for preventing and alleviating late-life loneliness.

Language: en