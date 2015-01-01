Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to develop a social and emotional competence enhancement (SECE) program as an intervention for adolescents who bully, and to investigate its effects on school bullying behavior and mental health.



METHODS: A pre-posttest, 1-month follow-up nonequivalent control group quasi-experimental design was used. In total, 71 school bullies were included in the analysis.



RESULTS: The effects of this program were significant with regard to group-by-time interaction effects on social competence, emotional regulation, empathy, and school bullying behavior at the 1-month follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the SECE program was effective at reducing school bullying behavior in adolescents who bully. School and community-based mental health professionals can provide feasible interventions that can be used in the short term to reduce school bullying behavior in adolescents who bully.

Language: en