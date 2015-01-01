|
Song YM, Kim S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7339.
35742585
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to develop a social and emotional competence enhancement (SECE) program as an intervention for adolescents who bully, and to investigate its effects on school bullying behavior and mental health.
mental health; violence; bullying; intervention; social and emotional competence