Abstract

The aim of this study is to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis to summarise the current state of empirical research and establish an up-to-date estimate of the prevalence of cyberbullying through the gathering of self-reported experiences from representative population samples from EU countries. Bibliographic searches were conducted on main electronic databases for studies until November 2021. We considered observational studies that provided data on cyberbullying prevalence and/or associated factors. Seven studies with data from 25 countries were included. Rates ranged between 2.8-31.5% for cybervictimization, between 3.0-30.6% for cyberperpetration, and between 13.0-53.1% for cyberbystanding. The rate of cybervictimization perpetration was 4%. Meta-analysis-pooled prevalence showed rates of 9.62% and 11.91% for cybervictimization and cyberperpetration, respectively. Given the large variation in the rates seen between the different examined studies, in addition to the increase over recent years in the prevalence rates of the different examined dimensions of cyberbullying, it would be useful to deepen research into the causes of these differences and the factors associated with each of the dimensions. This should be performed through populational surveys which enable the collection of a greater quantity of more consistent information with a view to designing prevention and intervention CB programs that are targeted and adapted towards the characteristics of the target population.

Language: en