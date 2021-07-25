|
Kim MJ, Hall CM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7459.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35742705
Abstract
|
Public green spaces (e.g., parks, green trails, greenways) and motivations to engage in active transport are essential for encouraging walking and cycling. However, how these key factors influence walker and cyclist behavior is potentially being increasingly influenced by the use of smart apps, as they become more ubiquitous in everyday practices. To fill this research gap, this work creates and tests a theoretically integrated study framework grounded in an extended model of goal-directed behavior, including public green space and motivation with perceived usefulness of smart apps. In order to accomplish the purpose of this study, we conducted an online survey of Korean walkers (n = 325) and cyclists (n = 326) between 10 and 25 July 2021 and applied partial least squares, structural equation, and multi-group analysis to validate the research model.
active transport; goal-directed behavior; motivation theory; public green space; smart app; walking/cycling