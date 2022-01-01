Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this case report is to describe the management of a patient with trigeminal symptoms of cervical origin after a motor-vehicle crash (MVC). CLINICAL FEATURES: After a head-on MVC, a 65-year-old woman presented with complaints of dizziness, headaches, facial tingling, visual disturbance, tinnitus, loss of cervical motion, and pain in the cervical spine. INTERVENTION AND OUTCOME: The intervention applied was manipulation of the left C1-C2 and right C2-C3, with targeted exercise to strengthen the cervical musculature. After 4 weeks of treatment, the patient reported improvement in functional tasks and reduction in overall pain, headaches, facial tingling, tinnitus, and dizziness. At a 9-month follow-up, the patient had no report of facial tingling, tinnitus, loss of motion, or eye pain.



CONCLUSION: This patient with trigeminal symptoms of cervical origin after an MVC responded well to manual therapy to the cervical spine as part of a combination of services.

Language: en