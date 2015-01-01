Abstract

The effects of epinephrine administration timing on patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) following traffic collisions are unknown. We analyzed the 2013-2019 All-Japan Utstein Registry data of 2024 such patients aged ≥18 years who were resuscitated by emergency medical service (EMS) personnel or bystanders and then transported to medical institutions. Time from 119 call to epinephrine administration was classified into quartiles: Q1 (6-21 min), Q2 (22-26 min), Q3 (27-34 min), and Q4 (35-60 min). Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to assess the effects of epinephrine administration timing on one-month survival after OHCA. Overall, the one-month survival rates were 3.2% (15/466) in Q1, 1.1% (5/472) in Q2, 1.9% (11/577) in Q3, and 0.2% (1/509) in Q4. Additionally, the one-month survival rate decreased significantly in the Q4 group (adjusted odds ratio, 0.07; 95% confidence interval, 0.01-0.57) compared with the Q1 group, and the probability of one-month survival decreased as the time from the EMS call to epinephrine administration increased (p-value for trend = 0.009). Only four patients (0.9% [4/466]) with the earliest epinephrine administration showed a good neurological outcome.

