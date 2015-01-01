SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Brauner E, Laudoni F, Amelina G, Cantore M, Armida M, Bellizzi A, Pranno N, De Angelis F, Valentini V, Di Carlo S. J. Pers. Med. 2022; 12(6): e934.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jpm12060934

PMID

35743719

Abstract

Maxillofacial ballistic trauma represents a devastating functional and aesthetic trauma. The extensive damage to soft and hard tissue is unpredictable, and because of the diversity and the complexity of these traumas, a systematic algorithm is essential. This study attempts to define the best management of maxillofacial ballistic injuries and to describe a standardized, surgical and prosthetic rehabilitation protocol from the first emergency stage up until the complete aesthetic and functional rehabilitation. In low-velocity ballistic injuries (bullet speed <600 m/s), the wound is usually less severe and not-fatal, and the management should be based on early and definitive surgery associated with reconstruction, followed by oral rehabilitation. High-velocity ballistic injuries (bullet speed >600 m/s) are associated with an extensive hard and soft tissue disruption, and the management should be based on a three-stage reconstructive algorithm: debridement and fixation, reconstruction, and final revision. Rehabilitating a patient with ballistic trauma is a multi-step challenging treatment procedure that requires a long time and a multidisciplinary team to ensure successful results. The prosthodontic treatment outcome is one of the most important parameters by which a patient measures the restoration of aesthetic, functional, and psychological deficits. This study is a retrospective review: twenty-two patients diagnosed with outcomes of ballistic traumas were identified from the department database, and eleven patients met the inclusion criteria and were enrolled.


Language: en

Keywords

dental rehabilitation; fixed implant-supported prosthesis; gunshot injuries; high-velocity ballistic wounds; low-velocity ballistic wounds; maxillofacial ballistic injuries; reconstructive surgery

