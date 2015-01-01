Abstract

Background and Objectives: Falls from heights are a common mechanism of trauma in children. However, data on bunk-bed-related (BBR) fractures are scarce. We aimed to assess types of fractures and age groups most at risk for BBR fractures. Material and Methods: We analyzed medical records and imaging procedures of patients aged <18 years who sustained a bunk bed injury and were treated at our department between January 2014 and December 2021. Demographic data, including age groups, mechanisms, types and anatomical regions of fractures, were assessed.



RESULTS: A total of 162 patients (median age 5 years, range 0-15; 59.9% male) was included. Fractures were recorded in 80 (49.4%) and contusions and abrasions in 49 (30.2%) cases. BBR fractures were recorded in 44.8% of children below the age of 3, in 50.8% aged 3-5, in 58.5% aged 6-9 and in 28.6% ≥ 10 years. Forearm fractures were most common (n = 34, 42.5%), followed by fractures of the clavicle (n = 13, 16.3%), humerus (n = 10, 12.5%), foot (n = 8, 10.0%), hand (n = 5, 6.3%), lower leg (n = 5, 6.3%) and skull (n = 5, 6.3%). Surgery was required in 12 (15.0%) cases, including closed reduction (n = 7) and closed reduction with internal fixation (n = 5). Overall, 21 (26.3%) patients were hospitalized with a mean length of stay of 2 ± 1.6 days.



CONCLUSIONS: Caregivers should be aware that bunk beds cause a significant amount of severe trauma in children and adolescents, especially in those younger than 10 years of age. Caregivers would benefit from receiving information about these risks and evidence-based strategies to prevent BBR fractures.

