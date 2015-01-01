|
Citation
Duess JW, Sorge I, Lacher M, Zimmermann P. Medicina (Lithuania) 2022; 58(6): e749.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
DOI
PMID
35744012
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Falls from heights are a common mechanism of trauma in children. However, data on bunk-bed-related (BBR) fractures are scarce. We aimed to assess types of fractures and age groups most at risk for BBR fractures. Material and Methods: We analyzed medical records and imaging procedures of patients aged <18 years who sustained a bunk bed injury and were treated at our department between January 2014 and December 2021. Demographic data, including age groups, mechanisms, types and anatomical regions of fractures, were assessed.
Language: en
Keywords
children; fracture; surgery; bunk bed; mechanism