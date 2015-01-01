Abstract

A soft exoskeleton for the hip flexion, named H-Suit, is developed to improve the walking endurance of lower limbs, delay muscle fatigue and reduce the activation level of hip flexors. Based on the kinematics and biomechanics of the hip joints, the ergonomic design of the H-Suit system is clearly presented and the prototype was developed. The profile of the auxiliary forces is planned in the auxiliary range where the forces start at the minimum hip angle, reach the maximum (120 N) and end at 90% of each gait cycle. The desired displacements of the traction unit which consist of the natural and elastic displacements of the steel cables are obtained by the experimental method. An assistance strategy is proposed to track the profile of the auxiliary forces by dynamically adjusting the compensation displacement L(c) and the hold time Δt. The influences of the variables L(c) and Δt on the natural gaits and auxiliary forces have been revealed and analyzed. The real profile of the auxiliary forces can be obtained and is consistent with the theoretical one by the proposed assistance strategy. The H-Suit without the drive unit has little effect on the EMG signal of the lower limbs. In the powered condition, the H-Suit can delay the muscle fatigue of the lower limbs. The average rectified value (ARV) slope decreases and the median frequency (MNF) slope increases significantly. Wearing the H-Suit resulted in a significant reduction of the vastus lateralis effort, averaged over subjects and walking speeds, of 13.3 ± 2.1% (p = 2 × 10(-5)).

Language: en