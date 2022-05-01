|
Hertelendy AJ, Chekijian S, McNulty E, Mitchell CL, Grimes JO, Durneva P, Ranse J, Voskanyan A, Nazarian V, Rawaf S, Tabche C, Ciottone GR. Public Health 2022; 209: 14-18.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35749926
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the exposure to crisis leadership theory already present in Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) accredited Master of Public Health (MPH) programs in the United States and provide a compelling case for its future inclusion. STUDY DESIGN: This was a narrative review.
Language: en
Crisis leadership; Health resiliency; MPH curriculum; Public health leadership