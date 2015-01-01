|
Bekelepi N, Martin P. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2022; 28: e1700.
(Copyright © 2022, South African Medical Association Health and Medical Publishing Group)
35747336
BACKGROUND: Acute psychiatric wards are stressful working environments because of the nature of the mental illness of patients admitted. These patients present with a variety of complex psychiatric problems and social control that require skilled and competent nurses to manage them. The shortage of nurses, especially with advanced psychiatric qualifications or necessary experience, may create challenges for nurses as they navigate this stressful working environment.
violence; nurse; coping; acute ward; experience; support