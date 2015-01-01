Abstract

The characteristic subcutaneous hemorrhage along the seat belt in motor vehicle accidents is called the seat belt sign (SBS). The risk of organ injuries is especially high when abdominal SBS is located above the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS). The purpose of this study analyzed the physical and radiographic factors of healthy volunteers sit on car seat that affect initial position of abdominal seat belt, namely "lap belt", related to the seat belt injury. This study was examined prospectively relation between physical characteristics of one hundred healthy volunteers and lap belt position sitting the car seat. Physical findings were clarified age, sex, height, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference. Radiographical findings were measured lumber lordosis (LL), sacral slope (SS), and initial lap belt position by marking with lead tape for the center and ASIS of the lap belt installed on the driver's car seat. In the lateral X-ray image, we measured the horizontal distance (X-value) and vertical distance (Z-value) from the ASIS to the central marker. The lap belt angle was determined to measure the angle between the horizontal line and the straight line connecting the upper edges of the markers. Statistical analysis of the relationships between physical characteristics and radiological findings was performed. X-value and Z-value were positively correlated with body weight, BMI, and waist circumference, while the lap belt angle was negatively correlated with body weight, BMI, and waist circumference. The relationship between physical characteristics and the initial position of seat belt was analyzed. Since the lap belt is positioned higher than the ASIS in occupants with a high BMI, it is likely to cause seat belt injury. This analysis can help to develop safer seat belts and to enlighten car occupants.

Language: en