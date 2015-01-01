Abstract

This paper explores the utilization of smart device sensors for the purpose of vehicle recognition. Currently a ubiquitous aspect of people's lives, smart devices can conveniently record details about walking, biking, jogging, and stepping, including physiological data, via often built-in phone activity recognition processes. This paper examines research on intelligent transportation systems to uncover how smart device sensor data may be used for vehicle recognition research, and fit within its growing body of literature. Here, we use the accelerometer and gyroscope, which can be commonly found in a smart phone, to detect the class of a vehicle. We collected data from cars, buses, trains, and bikes using a smartphone, and we designed a 1D CNN model leveraging the residual connection for vehicle recognition. The model achieved more than 98% accuracy in prediction. Moreover, we also provide future research directions based on our study.

Language: en