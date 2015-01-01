Abstract

In the internet of vehicles (IoVs), vehicle users should provide location information continuously when they want to acquire continuous location-based services (LBS), which may disclose the vehicle trajectory privacy. To solve the vehicle trajectory privacy leakage problem in the continuous LBS, we propose a vehicle trajectory privacy preservation method based on caching and dummy locations, abbreviated as TPPCD, in IoVs. In the proposed method, when a vehicle user wants to acquire a continuous LBS, the dummy locations-based location privacy preservation method under road constraint is used. Moreover, the cache is deployed at the roadside unit (RSU) to reduce the information interaction between vehicle users covered by the RSU and the LBS server. Two cache update mechanisms, the active cache update mechanism based on data popularity and the passive cache update mechanism based on dummy locations, are designed to protect location privacy and improve the cache hit rate. The performance analysis and simulation results show that the proposed vehicle trajectory privacy preservation method can resist the long-term statistical attack (LSA) and location correlation attack (LCA) from inferring the vehicle trajectory at the LBS server and protect vehicle trajectory privacy effectively. In addition, the proposed cache update mechanisms achieve a high cache hit rate.

Language: en