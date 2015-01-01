Abstract

The train horn sound is an active audible warning signal used for warning commuters and railway employees of the oncoming train(s), assuring a smooth operation and traffic safety, especially at barrier-free crossings. This work studies deep learning-based approaches to develop a system providing the early detection of train arrival based on the recognition of train horn sounds from the traffic soundscape. A custom dataset of train horn sounds, car horn sounds, and traffic noises is developed to conduct experiments and analysis. We propose a novel two-stream end-to-end CNN model (i.e., THD-RawNet), which combines two approaches of feature extraction from raw audio waveforms, for audio classification in train horn detection (THD). Besides a stream with a sequential one-dimensional CNN (1D-CNN) as in existing sound classification works, we propose to utilize multiple 1D-CNN branches to process raw waves in different temporal resolutions to extract an image-like representation for the 2D-CNN classification part. Our experiment results and comparative analysis have proved the effectiveness of the proposed two-stream network and the method of combining features extracted in multiple temporal resolutions. The THD-RawNet obtained better accuracies and robustness compared to those of baseline models trained on either raw audio or handcrafted features, in which at the input size of one second the network yielded an accuracy of 95.11% for testing data in normal traffic conditions and remained above a 93% accuracy for the considerable noisy condition of-10 dB SNR. The proposed THD system can be integrated into the smart railway crossing systems, private cars, and self-driving cars to improve railway transit safety.

Language: en