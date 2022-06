Abstract

The US Supreme Court has overturned New York state's century old restriction on carrying a concealed gun in public, concluding that the second amendment to the US Constitution protected such a right. The decision on 23 June 2022 was viewed as the most significant gun rights case in more than a decade.1



On the same day, the Senate approved a bipartisan gun safety bill in response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and in Buffalo, New York. The House of Representatives is expected to approve the bill today (24 June), and President Joe Biden, who has called for laws to end gun violence, will sign it. While it lacks the stronger restrictions that Biden has sought, it is seen as the most important gun safety bill in nearly three decades and achieved support from Democrats and 15 Republican senators.



The bill is supported by several police associations, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the American Psychological Association. It extends existing laws to …

