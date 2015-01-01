SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Novilla-Surette EMP, Shariff SZ, Le B, Booth RG. Can. Geriatr. J. 2022; 25(2): 134-161.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Geriatrics Society)

DOI

10.5770/cgj.25.541

PMID

35747406

PMCID

PMC9156420

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide in older adults is a significant overlooked problem worldwide. This is especially true in Canada where a national suicide prevention strategy has not been established.

METHODS: Using linked health-care administrative databases, this population-level study (2011 to 2015) described the incidence of older adult suicide (aged 65+), and identified clinical and socio-demographic factors associated with suicide deaths.

RESULTS: The findings suggest that suicide remains a persistent cause of death in older adults, with an average annual suicide rate of about 100 per million people over the five-year study period. Factors positively associated with suicide vs. non-suicide death included being male, living in rural areas, having a mental illness, having a new dementia diagnosis, and having increased emergency department visits in the year prior to death; whereas, increased age, living in long-term care, having one or more chronic health condition, and increased interactions with primary health care were negatively associated with a suicide death.

CONCLUSION: Factors associated with suicide death among older adults highlighted in this study may provide better insights for the development and/or improvement of suicide prevention programs and policies.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; population health; factors of suicide; older adult suicide; senior suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print