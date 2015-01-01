|
Li H, Xie S, Yang F, Lu Y, Zhu S. Front. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e872863.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35747211
To find the appropriate range of information quantity, we studied how the information quantity of traffic engineering facilities (TEFs) on straight roads of grassland highways affects a driver's eye movements. We used a combination of survey, statistics, analysis of variance, and the establishment of virtual scene to do this research, and carried out simulated driving tests at six levels (Z0, Z1, Z2, Z3, Z4, and Z5) of TEF information quantity. The driver's fixation duration, visual search breadth, and glance speed were evaluated in a quantitative way.
Language: en
fixation; grassland highway; information quantity; saccade; traffic engineering facility