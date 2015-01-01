Abstract

This study investigated characteristics of geriatric patients sustaining ground fall injury related to alcohol consumption and analyzed factors associated with the severity of such injuries in both alcohol- and non-alcohol-related cases. We retrospectively reviewed geriatric patients sustaining ground falls who were admitted to six university hospitals from 2011 to 2018. Patients were classified into alcohol and non-alcohol groups. Their general characteristics, clinical characteristics, and factors of injury severity were analyzed. A total of 31,177 patients were reviewed. Factors significantly associated with alcohol-related ground-fall injuries were: male, 65~84 years old, injury time other than 06:00~11:59, transportation to emergency department (ED) by ambulance and from other hospitals, injured in residential facilities, transportation areas, public or commercial facilities, activities other than paid or unpaid, non-slippery floor, obstacles, concrete floor, and absence of lights. Factors associated with severe injury after ground fall in alcohol-related cases were: male, injury time at between 06:00 and 17:59, transportation to the ED via ambulance from other hospitals, injured in residential facility, and slippery floor. Risk factors for severity in alcohol-related geriatric fall injury included: male sex, daytime injury, transportation by ambulance, injury in a residential facility, and slippery floor condition. Prophylactic measures and therapeutic interventions by ED teams are needed for the management of such cases.

Language: en