Guo X, Huang J, Yang Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7106.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35742353
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Differentiation of self (DoS) is a core construct in Bowen family systems theory. At the interpersonal level, it represents the capacity to maintain rational thinking rather than reacting emotionally, especially while under stress. Previous studies have demonstrated the positive association between DoS and life satisfaction. The current study aims to investigate the mediating roles of hope and coping strategies on this association, and whether the mediation mechanism was moderated by participants' experience of child maltreatment.
child maltreatment; life satisfaction; coping strategies; differentiation of self; hope