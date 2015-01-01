Abstract

People with a visual impairment often find navigating around towns and cities difficult. Streetscape features such as bollards, street cafés, and parked cars on pavements are some of the most common issues. in this paper semi-structured interviews were conducted with stakeholders including built environment professionals, visually impaired individuals, ophthalmic professionals, and sight loss charities. All stakeholders felt there were barriers and enablers to navigating streets with a visual impairment. Stakeholders agreed these can have an impact on the daily lives of those with a visual impairment. While built environment professionals knew of policies and guidance around accessibility for people with a visual impairment, there was a lack of professional knowledge about the spectrum of visual impairment. Despite this, stakeholders felt these small changes could have a positive impact, making accessible cities for all. A collaborative approach to streetscape design and further education could help create better environments for all.

Language: en