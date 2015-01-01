|
Citation
Huda MN, Hossain SZ, Dune TM, Amanullah ASM, Renzaho AMN. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7458.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35742707
Abstract
In Bangladesh, traffickers have trapped socially and economically marginalised girls and women and sold them into sex work. Furthermore, multiple sociocultural factors shape women's forced and voluntary movement into sex work. However, there are limited peer-reviewed studies of how sex work operators and sociocultural and economic factors shape women's forced and voluntary engagement in sex work in Bangladesh and worldwide. This study examines how sex work operators and various factors shape Bangladeshi women's forced and voluntary involvement in sex work. This study used a qualitative approach by employing in-depth interviews with 10 female sex workers (FSWs) and 8 other stakeholders who work in a Bangladeshi brothel context. This study also used field notes to document how sex work operators and various factors shape women's engagement in sex work. The interview transcripts and field notes were coded and analysed thematically. Participants' accounts reveal two key themes about how sex work operators and sociocultural factors shape women's engagement in sex work.
Language: en
Keywords
Bangladesh; sex work; trafficking; factors; agency; engagement; women and girls