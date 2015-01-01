|
Citation
Molero-Zafra M, Mitjans-Lafont MT, Hernández-Jiménez MJ, Pérez-Marín M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7468.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35742717
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Most victims of sexual abuse have symptoms that may lead to post-traumatic stress disorder. This study aims to offer evidence-based psychological treatment to women who have been sexually abused earlier in life and currently have sequelae from that trauma. With this treatment, each of the women in the study will hopefully improve their overall quality of life and, more specifically, it is expected that post-traumatic stress symptoms will decrease, as found in recent studies, as well as strengthening their security, confidence, and coping with the situations they have experienced.
Language: en
Keywords
childhood sexual abuse; women; EMDR; randomized clinical trial; TF-CBT