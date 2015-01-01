Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to compile, assess and synthesise empirical research on violence by social and healthcare clients or patients against staff and its connections to staff's well-being at work, implementation of work and activities of leaders related to it.



BACKGROUND: Workplace violence against social and healthcare staff is a global and daily problem. One in three employees encounters violence from patients or clients and the risk of this is 16 times higher compared to other professions. None of the recent reviews on this topic were focused on the well-being at work, implementation of work or leaders' role in the cases of violence of clients or patients against the staff.



DESIGN: An integrative review reported according to PRISMA Checklist.



METHODS: The search was conducted to CINAHL, PubMed, PsychINFO and Scopus databases resulting in 21 articles. The quality of the articles was evaluated, and the data were analysed narratively.



RESULTS: The workplace violence committed by clients and patients was negatively connected to staff's psychological, emotional and physical well-being at work and to their work performance and commitment. The leaders found this form of workplace violence challenging and ethically conflicted and felt that they were left alone without training and support. The employees expressed disappointment with their leaders' activities and suggested many measures to make environment safer to staff and patients.



CONCLUSIONS: In future, intervention studies are needed for prevention of workplace violence by patients and clients against staff and for supporting the well-being at work of staff in relation to violent incidents. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: Workplaces should introduce uniform protocols for reporting, preventing and processing workplace violence committed by clients and patients. An open dialogue with leaders and co-workers of the cases is of high importance. Leaders and staff need training that ensure patient and work safety.

