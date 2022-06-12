CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Furlow B. Lancet Respir. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35750067
|
Abstract
|
Nearly 3 weeks after the country's most recent mass school shooting, a bipartisan group of US senators announced on June 12, 2022, an agreement to draft new legislation to strengthen background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 years old, and to provide new funding for mental health care and school security.
Language: en