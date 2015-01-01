SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Casson I. Neurol. Clin. Pract. 2022; 12(3): 273-274.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001160

PMID

35747547

PMCID

PMC9208422

Abstract

Some American neurologists seem uncertain about their role in caring for head-injured athletes. My long neurologic career focusing on brain injury has taught me that neurologists have a unique clinical skill set and expertise that is invaluable to the medical care of patients with MTBI related to sports.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print