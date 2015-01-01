CONTACT US: Contact info
Casson I. Neurol. Clin. Pract. 2022; 12(3): 273-274.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
35747547
Some American neurologists seem uncertain about their role in caring for head-injured athletes. My long neurologic career focusing on brain injury has taught me that neurologists have a unique clinical skill set and expertise that is invaluable to the medical care of patients with MTBI related to sports.
