Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This survey was conducted to evaluate the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the sleep quality in victims and rescue team of the third deadliest nightclub fire in the world. STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Participants were victims and rescue workers exposed to a fire at a nightclub, which occurred in January 2013 in Southern Brazil. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), composed of seven subjective sleep variables (including daytime dysfunction), and PTSD Checklist - Civilian version (PCL-C) were applied to all people who sought medical attention at the local reference center in the first year after the event. Comprehensive information was obtained concerning sociodemographic factors, health status, and sleep complaints.



RESULTS: A total of 370 individuals, 190 victims and 180 rescue workers, were included. Participants were 70% male, with an average age of 29 years. The prevalence of PTSD was 31.9%, ranging from 24.4% for rescue workers to 38.9% for victims. The prevalence of poor sleep quality was 65.9%, ranging from 56.1% for rescue workers to 75.3% for victims. Most of the participants with PTSD (91.5%) had PSQI scores >5 (poor sleepers), against 54.0% of the non-PTSD individuals. All seven PSQI subscores showed significant differences between PTSD and non-PTSD individuals, especially daytime dysfunction. Sex, shift work, previous psychiatric disease, and sleep quality remained associated with PTSD in adjusted models, with a prevalence ratio (95% CI) of 1.76 (1.28-2.43) in females, 1.73 (1.17-2.55) in shift workers, 1.36 (1.03-1.80) in individuals with psychiatric disease history, and 5.42 (2.55-11.52) in poor sleepers.



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of daytime dysfunction increased by at least tenfold the prevalence of PTSD in this sample. Considering that daytime dysfunction was shown to be strongly associated with PTSD, sleep-related issues should be addressed in the assessment of individuals exposed to traumatic events, both victims and rescuers. Factors like shift work and female sex were also associated with PTSD, especially among victims.

