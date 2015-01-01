Abstract

A fully autonomous vehicle must ensure not only fully autonomous driving but also the safety and comfort of its passengers. However, the self-driving technology that is currently completed focuses only on perfect driving and does not guarantee the safety and comfort of passengers. This paper proposes a braking-pressure and driving-direction determination system (BDDS), which computes the brake pressure and steering angle optimized for passenger safety by utilizing more diverse information than existing autonomous vehicles. The BDDS proposed in this paper consists of two modules. The road roughness classification module (RRCM) classifies the roughness of the road by using the pressure data applied to the suspension and the K-NN algorithm and computes the optimal brake pressure. The passenger recognition and sharing module (PRSM) identifies the current occupant status of the vehicle by using a body pressure sensor and CNN, shares the information with surrounding vehicles, and computes the optimal steering angle using passenger information and road information. As a result of the simulations described in this paper, the parameters of AI models were optimized. In addition, the RRCS was about 7% more accurate than the K-means clustering algorithm, and PRS was about 9% more accurate than the existing seat recognition system.

Language: en