|
Citation
|
Northrup JB, Goodwin MS, Peura CB, Chen Q, Taylor BJ, Siegel MS, Mazefsky CA. Autism Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35751466
|
Abstract
|
Challenges with emotion dysregulation, self-injurious behavior (SIB), and aggression are common in autistic individuals. Prior research on the relationships between these behaviors is limited mainly to cross-sectional correlations of parent-report data. Understanding how emotion dysregulation, SIB, and aggression present and relate to one another in real-time could add to our understanding of the context and function of these behaviors. The present study examined the real-time occurrence and temporal relationships between these behaviors in 53 psychiatrically hospitalized autistic youth. Over 500 hours of behavioral observation occurred during everyday activities in the hospital. Start and stop times for instances of overt emotion dysregulation, SIB, and aggression were coded live using a custom mobile phone app.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
autism spectrum disorder; aggressive behavior; emotion dysregulation; autism inpatient collection; self-injurious behavior