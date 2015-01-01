Abstract

Safety behaviors can prevent or minimize a feared outcome. However, in relatively safe situations, they may be less adaptive, presumably because people will misattribute safety to these behaviors. This research aimed to investigate whether safety behaviors in safe situations can lead to increased threat beliefs. In Study 1, we aimed to replicate a fear conditioning study (N = 68 students) in which the experimental, but not the control group, received the opportunity to perform safety behavior to an innocuous stimulus. From before to after the availability of the safety behavior, threat beliefs persisted in the experimental group, while they decreased in the control group. In Study 2, we examined whether threat beliefs had actually increased for some individuals in the experimental group, using a multi-dataset latent class analysis on data from Study 1 and two earlier studies (N = 213).



RESULTS showed that about a quarter of individuals who performed safety behavior toward the innocuous stimulus showed increased threat expectancy to this cue, while virtually nobody in the control group exhibited an increase. Taken together, safety behavior in relatively safe situations may have maladaptive effects as it generally maintains and sometimes even increases threat beliefs.

